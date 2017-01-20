Toggle navigation
JAM'N 107.5 - Portland's #1 for Hip Hop and Throwbacks
JAM'N 107.5 - Portland's #1 for Hip Hop and Throwbacks
On-Air
Kristina
Tra'Renee
G-Off
Deuce
Playlist with C.J.
Sir Mix-A-Lot
Breakout Show
Situations & Conversations
[Full Schedule]
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Listen on iHeartRadio
On Demand
Concerts
Photos
T-Mobile Lounge
Well Zone
JAM'N News
Local News
Trail Blazers
Sports Top Stories
NW Sports
Contact
Events Calendar
Communities
Careers
Twitter
Facebook
Half Off Deals
iHeartRadio for Business
Contests
JAM'N 107.5 - Penthouse Party 1.26.17
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Talib Kweli
BeatNuts
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Win Passes To Our First Penthouse Party of 2017!
Can You Guess the Music Video by the Screenshot?
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win Movie Tickets every Friday from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
INTERVIEW: My Life Story Revealed In A TV Interview
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
76ers 86 The Portland Trailblazers
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
Janelle Monae, Maxwell & More To Perform At Women's March On Inauguration...
Did Meek Mill Hint That Nicki Minaj & Safaree Are Back Together?
Reggie Bush's Alleged Pregnant Mistress May Have Recording Proving He Wanted...
Shia LaBeouf Is Protesting Donald Trump's Presidency & Wants Your Help
x
See Full Playlist
JAM'N 107.5
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from JAM'N 107.5 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.