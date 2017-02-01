Toggle navigation
JAM'N 107.5 - Portland's #1 for Hip Hop and Throwbacks
JAM'N 107.5 - Portland's #1 for Hip Hop and Throwbacks
On-Air
Kristina
Tra'Renee
G-Off
Deuce
Playlist with C.J.
Sir Mix-A-Lot
Breakout Show
Situations & Conversations
[Full Schedule]
Music
Most Recently Played
Most Played This Week
Listen on iHeartRadio
On Demand
Concerts
Photos
T-Mobile Lounge
Well Zone
JAM'N News
Local News
Trail Blazers
Sports Top Stories
NW Sports
Contact
Events Calendar
Communities
Careers
Twitter
Facebook
Half Off Deals
iHeartRadio for Business
Contests
Tyler Perry’s "Boo! A Madea Halloween" and Tyler Perry’s "Madea on the Run" on Blu-ray
THE GREAT WALL Pre-Screening
FIFTY SHADES DARKER Pre-Screening
Win Tickets to I Love The 90's!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Kehlani Talks Debut Album 'SWEETSEXYSAVAGE'
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win Movie Tickets every Friday from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 12pm
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
Watch Ariana Grande Rock Out in 'Everyday' Lyric Video
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
Kandi Burruss: Tiny & I Got In A Fist Fight When She Was Pregnant (VIDEO)
A Deadly Illness Struck Kids For 22 Years. A Fruit Is To Blame
Bye Meek! Nicki Minaj & Drake Are Best Friends Again And You're Mad (PHOTOS)
Blogger Shows You Can't Believe Sexy Photos on Instagram
Kim Kardashian Testifies In Paris Robbery Case
Sex With Her Husband Could Kill This Woman
INTERVIEW: Lloyd Talks 'Tru' EP & Overcoming Life's Obstacles To Make...
x
See Full Playlist
JAM'N 107.5
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from JAM'N 107.5 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.